Eagles Baseball Heading To Semifinals

The Mulberry Grove Eagles baseball team improved its record to 7 and 0 with an opening round regional win Tuesday afternoon at Mulberry Grove.

The Eagles, seeded third in the regional, defeated Oblong 20 to 5.

They advance to the semifinals of the IESA Class 1 regional at the Effingham St. Anthony High School field. Mulberry Grove will play second-seeded St. Anthony at noon Saturday.

The other semifinal game at 10 a.m. is top-seeded Newton St. Thomas against Dieterich.

The two winners on Saturday meet for the regional championship in Effingham at 4:30 p.m. Monday.