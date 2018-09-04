GHS Boys & Girls Golf Wrap

The Greenville High School boys golf team travelled to Pana last Thursday and won a triangular match over Pana and Meridian.

The Comets’ Sam Knebel was medalist for the day with a round of 38.

In girl’s action, The Lady Comets defeated Litchfield and lost to Carlinville at Litchfield last week. Olivia Balkenbush was overall medalist with a 50.

At the Greenville Country Club last week, Greenville hosted Centralia, but had only three golfers.

Emily Unterbrink led all golfers, from Centralia and GHS, with a round of 49.