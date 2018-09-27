GHS & NFL Alum Roger Haberer To Be Honored

At halftime of the Greenville Comets’ football game Friday night, former Comet athlete Roger Haberer will be honored.

The Pocahontas native plated football, basketball and baseball at Unit 2 high school, and continued his athletic career as a multi-sport performer at Eastern Illinois University, was drafted in the National Football League and was also a major college football official.

Haberer was asked about his memories of high school and the first thing that came to his mind was the 1960 sectional basketball championship.

Click below to hear his comments:

Haberer graduated from high school in 1962, then starred in football and baseball at Eastern Illinois, eventually being inducted into the school’s hall of fames for both sports.

He has the distinction of being the only Comet football played to be selected in the National Football League draft. Haberer was released prior to the start of the 1966 season. He told Jeff Leidel it was a thrill to be in an NFL camp. He was student teaching when the news came to him.

Click below to hear more:

Haberer began officiating football at the college level in 1977, was a Big Ten Conference official from 1991 to 2005 and officiated 12 major football bowl games. He is the son of Dorothy and Norbert Haberer and lives in Mattoon with his wife, Barbara.