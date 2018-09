In Greenville High School sports this week, the Comet soccer boys played to a 1-1 tie at Trenton Wesclin.

The Comet golfers won a quadrangular match at the Indian Springs course in Van Burensburg. GHS defeated Litchfield, Pana and Southwestern Piasa. Sam Knebel led the Comets with a round of 43.

The junior varsity football Comets hosted Southwestern Piasa and rolled to a 44 to 0 victory.