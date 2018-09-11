GU Athletes Recognized By SLIAC

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has named their athletes of the week and the Greenville University Panthers are well represented.

Abby Freeman is the SLIAC Offensive Volleyball Player of the Week after averaging 5.3 points per set while helping Greenville to a pair of wins last week. Freeman, a sophomore at GU, put down a high of 18 kills against Webster and reached double-digit kills in all three matches on the week. She added eight service aces including five against Eureka as well as eight total blocks. On the week she totaled 45 kills, averaging 4.1 per set.

Marjorie Coates, a GU junior from Decatur, IL, is the SLIAC Defensive Soccer Player of the Week. She recorded three wins including two shutouts in net for the Panthers. Coates picked up a stellar 15 save shutout win over Concordia-Chicago to highlight her week. She followed with six saves against Belhaven and two more in a shutout win over Millsaps. On the week Coates had a .958 save percentage, allowing one goal in 270 minutes of action.

Greenville University soccer players receiving honorable mentions from SLIAC this week include Molly McDonnell, who came off the bench to score three goals on the week; Ruben Martinez, who led the Panther defense in two shutout wins last week, holding opponents to just six combined shots on goal; Jared McPeek, who scored the game-winner in overtime against Rose Hulman and added an assist on the game-winning goal against Millsaps.

John Mangold, a Greenville University senior from Metamora, IL, was named the first St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week for 2018. Mangold took first place over the first weekend of September, finishing with a time of 16:11 in the 5k race; besting 67 other runners.