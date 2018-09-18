GU Athletes Recognized By SLIAC

The St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced its Athletes of the Week for the week of September 17th.

Abby Freeman, a sophomore at Greenville University, was recognized for the second straight week as the Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week after helping the Panthers to three wins last week. She finished with 69 kills in just four matches, averaging 5.3 kills per set while hitting .408 on her attempts. She had two matches with 19 kills and added 13 total blocks on the week. For the week she averaged 6.5 points per set and finished with just 16 errors on 130 swings.

Anna Finch, of the GU women’s volleyball team, was named SLIAC’s Defensive Player of the Week after an impressive week at the net. Finch, a sophomore middle blocker, totaled 17 blocks on the week including four solos. She averaged 1.31 blocks per set in four matches and currently leads the conference in that category. Her high came in a sweep of Spalding with nine blocks.

A few other Panthers received honorable mentions from SLIAC:

GU men’s soccer player Nick Holland was recognized for five saves in a double-overtime win against Elmhurst.

Another GU soccer player, Jared McPeek, netted both goals of a 2-1 win over Elmhurst, scoring the game-tying goals with under four minutes left in regulation and netting the game-winner with just one second on the clock in double overtime.