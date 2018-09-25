GU Panthers Recognized By SLIAC & UMAC

Greenville University athletes continue to rake in the honors from their conferences.

Juan Jose Herranz, a GU freshman from Madrid, Spain, is the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week. He scored in both of the Panthers’ games last week. Against Moody Bible Herranz netted a pair of goals. He followed with the game-winning goal in a 2-0 victory over Franklin. On the week Herranz finished with three goals on eight shots.

Charles Dalton, a GU senior from Josephville, MO is the SLIAC Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week. He helped the Panthers to a pair of wins last week. With Dalton on the back line the Panther defense held their opponents to just one goal over two games. Greenville notched a win over Moody Bible and then followed with a shutout win against Franklin, in which Dalton and the Panthers held their opponent to just one shot on goal.

Abby Freeman has picked up her third consecutive award as the SLIAC Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week. She had an impressive week which saw her put her name in the Panthers record book. Freeman put down 31 kills in a five-set win over North Park, setting the program mark for kills in a match. On the week she totaled 102 kills in five matches, averaging 4.86 per set. She was just as dangerous with her serve, recording 20 aces. On the week Freeman averaged 6.2 points per set.

The Upper Midwest Athletic Conference has named GU sophomore Myles Kanipes, of Galveston, TX, the Football Special Teams Player of the Week. Kanipes returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown last Saturday against the Martin Luther Knights. He averaged 34.2 yards on three kickoff returns and recorded a solo tackle on a kickoff.