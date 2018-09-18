GU Soccer Players Named NCCAA Athletes Of The Week

Greenville University men’s soccer player Jared McPeek has been honored as the NCCAA men’s soccer offensive student-athlete of the week.

McPeek, a freshman from Mansfield, Ohio, led the Panthers to a 2-1 win over Elmhurst College. McPeek scored the game-tying goal in the 87th minute followed by the game-winning goal with 1 second remaining in double-overtime to secure the win.

He also had 2 goals and 1 assist in just under 30 minutes of action in a 7-0 win over Lincoln Christian University.

Greenville University freshman defender Ruben Martinez was chosen as NCCAA men’s soccer defensive student-athlete of the week.

Martinez played all 186 minutes to help the Panthers win 2 games while not allowing a goal.

The native of Mexico City, Mexico led the back line which held Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology to 2 shots on goal and Millsaps College to 4 shots on goal.