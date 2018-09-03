High School Football Scores

By
WGEL
-
Greenville 40 Staunton 14

Piasa Southwestern 53 Litchfield 0

Pana 55 Roxana 6

Vandalia 41 Hillsboro 6

Highland 35 Belleville East 7

Mater Dei 50 Alton Marquette 14

Breese Central 34 Salem 13

Freeburg 43 Carlyle 12

Red Bud 47 Wesclin 28

Collinsville 46 Triad 27

Central A & M 49 Nokomis 7

Nashville 33 Massac County 0

Belleville West 47 O’Fallon 21

Bethalto 8 Wood River 0

Columbia 48 Waterloo 20

Dupo 40 Metro East Lutheran 8

Mascoutah 42 Mattoon 7

Taylorville 64 Effingham 20

Niantic 40 Bunker Hill 7

Christian Brothers 58 Edwardsville 45

