Johnson In Baseball Final

Greenville native Cale Johnson serves as the pitching coach for the Peoria Chiefs in the Class A Midwest League, a St. Louis Cardinals affiliate.

Peoria is now playing for the 2018 league championship for the first time since 2002.

After winning their first playoff series over Cedar Rapids, the Chiefs are facing Bowling Green in a best-of-five series, beginning Wednesday at home.

This is Johnson’s first year as a coach for the Chiefs. He was promoted two levels this year after serving as pitching coach at Johnson City in 2017.