After beating Litchfield last Thursday, the Greenville Lady Comets’ varsity volleyball team played in a tournament Saturday at Mascoutah.

The Lady Comets finished in fifth place, going 2 and 2 in the tourney.

GHS lost to Freeburg and Murphysboro, then defeated Metro East Lutheran and Mascoutah.

The Lady Comets are 9 and 2 for the season. They host Southwestern Piasa Thursday night.