Lady Comets In Mascoutah Tournament

After claiming a tournament title in Altamont last weekend, the Greenville Lady Comets’ volleyball squad plays in another tourney this weekend at Mascoutah.

Eight schools are in the tournament, which will be held Saturday.

The Lady Comets are in Pool B with Freeburg, Murphysboro and Metro East Lutheran. Pool A includes Mascoutah, Columbia, Centralia and Harrisburg.

Greenville plays Freeburg at 8:30 a.m., Murphysboro at 11:30 and Metro East Lutheran at 12:30.

Pool play results determine the teams’ final match.

The Lady Comets are 6 and 0 for the season with a match at Litchfield Thursday night.