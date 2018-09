The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team sailed to a 9 to 0 win over Metro East Lutheran Tuesday.

Claiming singles matches were Sarah Brannon, Danielle Brand, Jackie Forys, Heidi Summers, Alejandra Ahern, and Kyra Wells.

Doubles winners were the duos of Brannon and Ahern, Brand and Forys, and Summers and Olivia Wylde.