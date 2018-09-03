Lady Comets Win Altamont Tourney

The Lady Comets volleyball team won the Altamont Tournament Saturday. The ladies defeated Arcola, Cumberland, CHBC, and Altamont.

Cumulatively, Ally Cantrill had 41 digs and Rylee Pickett had 40 digs. Nia Ephron had 11 blocks. Ally Cantrill had a 2.2 average serve receive and Nancy Fritzsche had a 2.2 average serve receive. Allie Haeberer had 34 serves and 7 aces. Katie Hutchinson had 7 aces. Ally Cantrill had 21 kills and Nia Ephron had 17 kills. Katie Hutchinson had 34 assists.

The Lady Comets volleyball team’s current record is 6-0.