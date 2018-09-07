MGHS & GHS Sports Wrap

In local sports, the Mulberry Grove Aces baseball team lost to Altamont, 12-2.

Lady Comets volleyball team improved to 7 and 0 on the season with a 25-18, 25-16 win at Litchfield Thursday. Ally Cantrill had 7 kills, Rylee Pickett had 15 digs and 3 aces, Katie Hutchinson had 13 digs and 8 assists, and Allie Haeberer had 7 assists. The varsity team heads to the Mascoutah Invitational on Saturday.

The JV Lady Comets volleyball team won 25-16, 25-15 and freshmen won 25-16, 25-18.

Lady Comets tennis won Thursday 6-3 at Roxana. Singles winners were Danielle Brand, Jackie Forys, Heidi Summers, & Aly Ahern. Doubles winners were Brand/Forys & Wylde/Summers

The Greenville Comets soccer team defeated the Hillsboro Hilltoppers, 3 – 0, Thursday. The boys are now 1 and 1 in South Central Conference play and 3, 4, and 1 overall. The Comets are scheduled to host Carlyle on Saturday at 10am.

Comets boys golf shot a 181 Thursday at the Nashville Invitational to finish 7th/11. Christian Bauer led the Comets, shooting a 43.

The freshman football Comets defeated Vandalia Thursday. Final score was 26-18.