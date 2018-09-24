New Speaker Added To 2019 I-70 Coaches Clinic

During last Friday night’s football game, Greenville High School Athletic Director Joe Alstat received some good baseball news.

Alstat is excited about the newest speaker added to the 2019 clinic roster, Cardinals manager Mike Schildt. Alstat said Schildt has coached at every level of baseball, including high school, so he’ll be able to appeal to clinic attendees on Monday, January 21.

Click below to hear more:

Schildt has guided the Cardinals to the brink of a playoff berth after taking over the manager job on July 15.

The I-70 Baseball Coaches clinic is open to the public and will be January 20 and 21, 2019. More information about the clinic, including other speakers and the clinic fee, can be viewed online at I70clinic.com.