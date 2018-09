Former Pocahontas resident Colin Parr earned a victory in his mixed martial arts professional debut Friday night.

In a Shamrock Fight Club lightweight division match at the River City Casino in St. Louis, Parr defeated Antonio Atkins in just 36 seconds in the first round with an arm bar.

Parr, a 2010 graduate of Greenville High School, is the son of Chuck and Carla Parr of Pocahontas.