100 Wins For Todd Hutchinson

It won’t be difficult for Greenville Comets Head Football Coach Todd Hutchinson to remember when he got his 100th career coaching win.

It came Saturday afternoon when the Comets upset Farmington in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs, by the score of 28 to 14.

The Comets intercepted 6 Farmington passes, which ties the Class 3A playoff record.

Coach Hutchinson and the Comets play a second round game Saturday at 2 p.m. in Pleasant Plains, which is located about 17 miles west-northwest of Springfield.

Both teams were underdogs in their playoff openers and enter Saturday’s game with 7 and 3 records.

Getting back to Coach Hutchinson, he goes into Saturday’s game with a record of 100 and 25 in this his 11th season as head coach.

His teams have made the playoffs in 10 of those years, winning at least one playoff game 8 times, and reaching the state semifinals four times.

Before becoming head coach, Hutchinson served as an assistant coach for 15 seasons.

Todd is a former Comet player, having graduated from Greenville High School in 1987.