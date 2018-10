The South Central Conference all-conference boys’ soccer teams have been announced.

The Greenville Comets had four players honored.

Senior Kyle Sunderland was selected by conference coaches to the first team.

Desmond Gardner, a sophomore, is on the second team.

Two other sophomores made the SSC third team. They are Tyler Rieke and Brad Forys.

The Comets tied for second place in the conference standings with a 6 and 2 record. Overall, they won 10 games, lost 8 and tied two.