College Football Scores & Info From October 27

MacMurray 27 Greenville 20

SIU-Carbondale 49 Missouri State 35

Maryland 63 Illinois 33

Eastern Kentucky 31 Eastern Illinois 23

McKendree 47 William Jewell 31

Illinois College 55 Grinnell 14

South Dakota State 38 Illinois State 28

Former Greenville Comet Craig Faulkner caught a 24-yard touchdown pass for Taylor University Saturday. The senior receiver totaled 2 catches for 25 yards in the game.

It was Faulkner’s third touchdown reception of the season, the most on the team. The Trojans are 3 and 5 for the season and senior day is this Saturday.

Craig is the son of Tara and Doug Faulkner of Greenville.