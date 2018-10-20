Comets Fall To Carlinville Friday

South Central Conference champion Carlinville showed its power when the Greenville Comets came to town Friday night.

The Cavaliers rolled to a 66 to 0 victory to end the season 9 and 0.

Carlinville scored three touchdowns in the first five minutes of play, led by 29 points after one quarter and 52 at halftime.

The home team intercepted three GHS passes, returning two for touchdowns.

Greenville High ends the regular season with a 6 and 3 record. The Comets will be in the playoffs and find out tonight where the IHSA places them.