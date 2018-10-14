Comets Over Gillespie Now 6-2

The Greenville football Comets secured a place in the playoffs with a 41 to 34 win over Gillespie Friday night.

The Comets own a 6 and 2 record going into the final regular season game at Carlinville next Friday.

Greenville High threw for over 500 yards and scored 5 touchdowns with the pass in beating Gillespie.

After a scoreless first quarter the Comets score four times in the second quarter to lead 28 to 0 at halftime.

The Miners ran the second half kickoff back for a touchdown, but the Comets responded with another big TD pass play. Still, Gillespie scored three times in the third frame to make the score 35 to 21.

Gillespie got no closer than the final margin of seven. The Miners had the football late in the fourth quarter, but Mason Johnson intercepted a pass to stop the Gillespie threat of coming back.

Comet Quarterback Wil Harnetiaux completed 19 of 36 passes for 509 yards and five touchdowns. Drew Frey had 11 receptions for 189 yards including plays of 38, 40 and 60 yards for touchdowns.

Two other Comets had over 100 yards in receptions. Isaac Green caught 12 balls for 135 yards and a 78-yard TD, while Mason Johnson has 7 receptions for 104 yards, one for an 11-yard TD.

Hunter Gray caught five balls for 81 yards.

On defense, Matt Kalous had 11 tackles and 2 interceptions, Tanner Tomaschke 10 tackles, and Brian Prater, Logan Doll and Jack Woods 9 tackles each.