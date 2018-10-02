Comets Soccer Wins Senior Night

On Senior Night Monday, the Greenville Comets’ boy’s soccer team grabbed a 2 to 1 victory over Teutopolis.

The Comets led 2-0 on a penalty kick goal by Brock Thacker and a goal by Desmond Gardner.

Teutopolis scored with about 3 minutes left to play.

Brock Kenny was the winning goalie, making 8 saves. Tyler Rieke assisted on Gardner’s goal.

The win gave the Comets a 9-7 and 2 record. They host a Class 1A regional next week, playing Wood River at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 9, in the semifinals.

Senior players honored before the Teutoplis game were Christopher Watterson, Sam Barber, Gavin Mitchell, Kyle Sunderland, Evan Oakley, and Raj Patel.