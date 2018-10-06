Comets Top The Toppers Friday

A late touchdown and big defensive play gave the Greenville Comets a 26 to 20 win at Hillsboro Friday night. The Hiltoppers led 14-12 after one quarter despite two touchdown runs by Greenville’s Hunter Matthews.

Hillsboro upped its lead to 20 to 12 early in the second quarter. It remained that way until Jack Woods scored on a run just before halftime. Hillsboro led 20 to 18 at the break.

The Comets’ defense shut down the Hiltoppers on the scoreboard the rest of the game.

Hillsboro had the ball in Greenville territory with 4:45 left to play and on fourth down, the snap was fumbled and the Comets stopped the Toppers to give the ball to the GHS offense.

The Comets moved the ball down field and scored the winning TD on a four-yard run by Wood with 1:36 to play. The extra point pass was completed to Drew Frey.

Hillsboro came right back and moved the ball into Greenville territory, but with 47 seconds remaining, Logan Doll intercepted a pass and the Comets had their fifth win of the season in 7 games.

Hillsboro ran for over 200 yards with 144 of them by Liam Dugan. The Toppers had 55 passing yards.

GHS totaled 173 yards rushing. Hunter Matthews gained 150 yards on 26 carries.

Wil Harnetiaux completed 13 of 21 passes for 187 yards. Frey caught 7 passes for 56 yards and Mason Johnson caught 6 for 82 yards.

On defense, Tanner Tomaschke totaled 11 tackles, Matt Kalous had 10, Woods 9, Harley Feaster 7 and Frey 6.

The Comets play their final regular season home game Friday night against Gillespie. It will be senior night.