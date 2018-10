The Greenville High School boys cross country team participated in the Carlinville Class 1A Regional Saturday.

The top runner for the Comets was Justin Erickson, who finished 24th out if 76 runners. Will Sussenbach was 36th, John Campbell 53rd and Wesley Sussenbach 57th.

Also running were Josh Doty, Camden Fitzgerald and Eli Borwick.

Out of 11 teams, GHS finished 8th.