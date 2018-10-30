Elite Tumblers Compete In Altamont

47 competitive team students from Hilltop Elite Academy of Tumbling & Trampoline, Inc. (HEAT) traveled to Altamont High School on Sunday, October 21st, to compete at their first meet of this competitive season. The team overall brought home 17 first place trophies, 23 second place trophies, and 13 third places trophies. All competitors placing 4th place and below were awarded medals. The team competes in tumbling, trampoline, and double mini. They are members of the United States Tumbling & Trampoline Association (USTA). Their competitive team is made up of students from mostly Montgomery, Bond, and Fayette counties, though there are students who travel from many surrounding communities to train at HEAT. There are currently 61 students on the HEAT competitive team.

Front Row L-R

Christina Yeske, Hailey Laurent, Mya Neely, Marisa Shipman, Brooklyn Fenton, Kyla Greenwood, Westin Greenwood, Emree Joiner

2nd Row L-R

Rylee Rogers, Aubree Rogers, Harper Fuller, Avery Maddaleno, Gracie Chambers, Briley Kirby, Torrrie McDonald, Hannah Laurent, Jenna Durbin, Kember DeBlois

3rd Row L-R

Penny Cina, Kaelyn Benning, Kailey Weiss, Kamdyn Putnam, Leighton Warchol, Lainey Lessman, Camryn Engelman, Amya Greenwood, Rozzalynn Mc Donald, Rylin DeBlois

Back Row L-R

Frankie Huber, Claire Matthews, Maddie Lofland, Kinsley Trader , Albany Kindernay, Raegan Skinner, Sophie Harrison, Summer Spencer, Marcie Carroll

Not pictured: Nataleigh Cassidy, Kate Cunningham, Lauren Hartman, Marah Huber, Bella Lueken, Summer Smith, Zack Stephenson, Autumn Wildhaber, Morgan Lofland