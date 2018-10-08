Faulkner Doing Well At Taylor U.

Former Comet football player Craig Faulkner is a senior member of the Taylor University football team in Indiana.

Faulkner plays wide receiver and has performed well in the Trojans last two games. Against St. Xavier University, Faulkner caught touchdown passes of 26 and 9 yards. They were his first collegiate touchdowns.

This past weekend against Sierra Heights, Faulkner grabbed three passes for 28 yards.

He is the son of Tara and Doug Faulkner of Greenville. His father does play- by-play on WGEL Comet football broadcasts.

Taylor is 2 and 3 for the season.