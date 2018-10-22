First Round Football Playoffs Schedule

The schedule for first round games in the IHSA football playoffs has been announced.

As previously reported on WGEL, the Greenville Comets travel to Farmington for a Class 3A matchup at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Other area Class 3A games are Wood River at Carlinville at 7 p.m. Friday, and Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Vandalia at 2 p.m. Saturday.

The Highland Bulldogs host Rich Central in Class 5A. Game time is 5 p.m. Saturday. Another Class 5A game is Mascoutah at Mattoon at 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 2A, Oakwood goes to Pana, Staunton plays at Decatur St. Teresa and Nashville hosts Downs Tri-Valley. All three games start at 1 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 4A, Mater Dei hosts Effingham at 2 p.m. Saturday, Breese Central goes to Rochester for a 7 p.m. game Friday, and Salem plays at Paris at 2 p.m. Saturday.