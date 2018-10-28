Football Comets 28-14 Over Farmington

The Greenville Comets won their first round game in the Class 3A playoffs Saturday afternoon.

The Comets made the long trip to Farmington and won 28 to 14 to advance to the second round this Saturday. Farmington entered the game with a 9-0 record.

Greenville High will be on the road again for its second round game this weekend at Pleasant Plains. The day and time will be announced.

In Saturday’s game, GHS scored the first two touchdowns and led 14-7 at halftime. The first score was a pass to Drew Frey and lateral to Isaac Green on a 21-yard play, then Logan Doll intercepted a pass and ran it back for a TD.

Farmington tied the score with a pass early in the second half.

The Comet defense kept the Farmers off the scoreboard the rest of the way.

Jack Woods scored the winning touchdown on a 5-yard run with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter, and GHS scored another TD on a long drive that ended with Woods once again scoring from the 5.

The Comets totaled 6 interceptions in the game, two apiece by Drew Frey and Tanner Tomaschke, and one each by Doll and Mason Johnson.

WGEL talked with winning Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game.

WGEL talked with winning Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game.

In other playoff games:

The Highland Bulldogs are now 10 and 0 after beating Rich Central 61 to 21.

Carlinville 47 Wood River 8

Decatur St. Teresa 45 Staunton 0

Pana 28 Oakwood 21

Paxton 33 Vandalia 6

Effingham 21 Mater Dei 6

Rochester 53 Breese Central 27

Downs Tri-Valley 14 Nashville 7

Paris 42 Salem 14

Fairfield 34 Newton 28

Columbia 33 Freeburg 14

Mattoon 28 Mascoutah 24

Edwardsville 44 Evanston Township 27

Rolling Meadows 29 Alton 27

Batavia 49 Granite City 0

East St. Louis 62 Hoffman Estates 14

Cahokia 22 Mt. Zion 6

Pleasant Plains 54 Beardstown 35