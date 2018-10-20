Football Scores: SCC & Beyond

By
WGEL
-

Carlinville 66 Greenville 0

Pana 42 Vandalia 27

Hillsboro 51 Litchfield 8

Staunton 28 Roxana 6

Highland 54 Charleston 7 (Highland ends the regular season with a 9-0 record)

Carlyle 40 Pinckneyville 0

Herrin 34 Breese Central 24

Mater Dei 55 Waterloo 27

Mt. Zion 19 Triad 15

Nashville 42 West Frankfort 21

Effingham 46 Carterville 26

Mattoon 26 Marion 23

Nokomis 49 Pawnee 28

Virden North Mac 61 Riverton 0

Taylorville 42 Bethalto 12

East St. Louis 71 Alton 28

Belleville West 45 Belleville East 3

Edwardsville 65 Collinsville 13

Jerseyville 36 Columbia 28

Mascoutah 59 Centralia 2

Salem 42 Massac County 8

rex3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR