Friday Night Football, Week 8

Week 8 of the high school football season is here.

The Greenville Comets host their final regular season home game Friday night against Gillespie.

It will also be senior night.

WGEL will broadcast the football game and it will be streamed at WGEL.com.

Other South Central Conference games that night include Carlinville at Staunton, Hillsboro at Southwestern, Litchfield at Pana and Vandalia at Roxana.

The undefeated Highland Bulldogs are at home against Mascoutah.

Also on Friday night, games include St. Louis Lutheran South at Mater Dei, Wesclin at Breese Central, Flora at Carlyle, Wood River at Nokomis, Du Quoin at Nashville and Waterloo at Triad.