The Greenville Junior High girls’ basketball teams played at home Monday night, hosting Brownstown/St. Elmo.

The 7th grade Lady Blue Jays won 27 to 14 with Katie Campbell scoring 12 points and Natalie McCullough adding 8.

The seventh graders are 9 and 0 for the season.

In 8th grade action, Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Greenville 51 to 21. Top scorer for the Lady Jays was Lilly Funneman with 10 points.