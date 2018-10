The Greenville Jr High Girls basketball teams dropped 2 games at Gillespie on Tuesday October 9. The Jays host Vandalia at home on Tuesday October 16.

October 9

8th grade basketball at Gillespie

Gillespie 27

Greenville 18.

Greenville: Bailey Wilkerson 8, Ainsley Olson 7, Lilly Funneman 2, Laia Klein 1

7th grade basketball at Gillespie

Gillespie 29

Greenville 24

Greenville: Katie Campbell 16, Shayna Henderson 4, Ellie Schaufelberger 2, Deriauna Hawkins 2