GU Athletes Recognized In Volleyball, Soccer & Football

Several Greenville University athletes have been recognized this week for performances in their respective sports.

Eric Kranh, of Stockton, California, was named the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week.

Eric, a junior at Greenville University tallied four total touchdowns in Greenville’s win over Crown Saturday. He rushed for 65 yards on five carries, including a 51-yard rush, and made five receptions for 104, including a 54-yard catch.

Jared McPeek, a GU freshman from Mansfield, Ohio, is both the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive AND the National Christian College Athletic Association Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Jared had a week to remember with back-to-back hat-tricks. He netted a hat-trick in his team’s 4-0 win over MacMurray, doing the damage in just 33 minutes of action. McPeek repeated that performance with three more goals in a 6-0 win over Westminster, adding an assist, in just 52 minutes of play. For the week McPeek finished with 6 goals, 1 assist, and 13 points on just 12 shots.

Greenville University’s Abby Freeman takes home her fifth player of the week award this fall after being named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Abby pounded out 66 kills in three matches. She averaged 5.5 kills per set, hitting .277 on the week. Freeman had a high of 27 kills against Spalding and finished the week with 81 points, averaging 6.8 points per set.

A SLIAC honorable mention was given this week to Greenville University soccer player Edgar Bueno, who anchored the Panthers defense, recording back-to-back shutout wins over MacMurray and Westminster.