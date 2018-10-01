GU Football Panthers First Win

The Greenville University football team won its first game of the season Saturday.

Playing in Fulton, Missouri, the Panthers scored a touchdown in the final minute, on a six-yard run by George Harris, to defeat Westminster 24 to 20.

Greenville is now 1 and 4 for the season. The Panthers do not play this weekend.

In other college action, Eastern Illinois beat Tennessee Tech 52 to 38, McKendree defeated Quincy 48 to 14, South Dakota State knocked off SIU-Carbondale 31 to 24, and Illinois State lost to Missouri State 24 to 21.