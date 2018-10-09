GU’s Abby Freeman Continues Hot Streak

Abby Freeman, of the Greenville University women’s volleyball team continues her hot streak with another conference weekly award, her fourth this season.

Freeman, a sophomore, is the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week.

Abby had two matches with more than 20 kills last week, finishing with 59 kills in four outings. She averaged 5.36 kills per set, hitting .323 on the week.

Freeman put down 23 kills against both Iowa Wesleyan and Blackburn.

She also added seven aces on the week and averaged 6.3 points per set.