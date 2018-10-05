Hall Finds Success At Azusa Pacific

Posted Friday, October 5

Former Greenville Comets football player Jacob Hall is performing well in his senior season at Azusa Pacific University in California.

Hall is the place kicker and punter for the Cougars.

In the first five games, Hall is second on the team in scoring with 35 points on 5 field goals and 20 extra-point kicks.

As a punter, Hall is averaging 43 yards per punt.

He was named special teams player of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference for games played on September 22.

The Cougars are 4 and 1 overall going into Saturday’s game and 3 and 0 in the conference.

Jacob Hall is the son of Alison and Norm Hall.