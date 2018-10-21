High School Football Playoff Pairings

The Greenville Comets have a long ride to the Peoria area to begin the football playoffs.

Assigned to Class 3A and seeded 13th in their bracket, the Comets will travel to Farmington. Greenville is 6 and 3 for the season while the Farmington Farmers are undefeated and seeded fourth in the bracket.

Days and times for first round games will be announced by the Illinois High School Association around 3 p.m. Monday.

Other South Central Conference teams in Class 3A are Carlinville and Vandalia. The second-seeded Carlinville Cavaliers will host Wood River and Vandalia is at home against Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

Pana and Staunton are in Class 2A.

Pana will host Fithian Oakwood and Staunton travels to Decatur St. Teresa.

The Highland Bulldogs were undefeated in the regular season and open the Class 5A playoffs at home against Rich Central. Highland is the second seed in the bracket.

In Class 4A, Mater Dei plays at home against Effingham and Breese Central goes to Rochester. Nashville is also a Class 2A school and has a home game against Downs Tri-Valley.

Other first round playoff games for schools in the area include Newton at Fairfield and Du Quoin at Williamsville in Class 3A, Freeburg at Columbia and Salem at Paris in Class 4A, Jerseyville at Hillcrest, Mt. Zion at Cahokia and Mascoutah at Mattoon in Class 5A; Granite City at Batavia, Hoffman Estates at East St. Louis, Belleville West at Wheaton Warrenville South and Alton at Rolling Meadows in Class 7A; and Edwardsville at Evanston Township in Class 8A.