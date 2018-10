This is the 7th week of the high school football season.

The Greenville Comets will play at Hillsboro Friday night in a game to be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

Undefeated Highland plays at Waterloo Friday.

Other Friday night games are Columbia at Breese Central, Mater Dei at Granite City, Salem at Carlyle, Freeburg at Wesclin, Triad at Jerseyville and Nokomis at Bunker Hill.

In the South Central Conference, the two unbeaten teams, Vandalia and Carlinville will play at Vandalia.