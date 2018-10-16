Honors Continue To Roll In For GU Panthers

The accolades continue for Greenville University athletes.

Dylan Goodyear, a GU junior from Morton, IL, is this week’s St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week.

Goodyear finished 4th overall at the Bradley Classic, completing the 8k course in a time of 26:19. That time was nearly 30-seconds faster than last year’s effort and he paced the Panthers in the field of 109 runners.

Nick Holland, a junior from Ajax, Ontario, helped the Panthers pick up an important win and tie in conference play, making him SLIAC’s Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week.

Holland made eight stops in his team’s 2-1 win over Principia including a save on a breakaway in overtime. Holland followed with a four-save shutout against Webster. On the week he made 12 saves, with a 92-percent save percentage, while holding a 0.42 goals-against average in over 216 minutes of action.

Two women’s volleyball players received honorable mentions from SLIAC.

Following her four recent Athlete of the Week honors, Abby Freeman, has been recognized for averaging 5.1 kills per set including 18 in a win over St. Mary of the Woods.

Her teammate Allyson Grabowski received the honorable mention after recording 63 digs in three matches last week.