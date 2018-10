A touchdown in the final two minutes and an interception with less than a minute to play secured a victory for the Greenville Comets at Hillsboro Friday night.

The final score was 26 to 20, after the Comets trailed 20 to 18 at halftime.

Click below to hear Jeff Leidel’s conversation with Comets Head Coach Todd Hutchinson after the game:

That next game is Friday night at home against Gillespie. The Comets are now 5 and 2 for the season.