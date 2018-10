The Southwest Illini Jaguars softball team ended its season with two second place finishes in October tournaments.

The 16-to-18 and-under team won three of four games October 13 and 14 to finish as runner-up in the All Star Challenge GameTime Softball Tournament.

The following weekend, the Jaguars once again went 3 and 1 in the GameTime End of the Season Bash to take second place. Pitching for team were Taylor Weiss and Makayla Dothager.

Both tourneys were played in Collinsville.