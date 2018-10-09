Knebel Heads To State For Golf

For the first time since 2015, the Greenville Comets’ golf program has a golfer in the state tournament.

At the Effingham Sectional Monday, Sam Knebel, a senior, was one of two players out of four, to survive a playoff to advance to this weekend’s Class 1A state final.

Knebel had an 18-hole round of 82, then emerged from the playoff on the second hole.

He will now play Friday at the state tournament in Bloomington.

Other Comet golfers in the sectional were sophomore Christian Bauer, who shot 89, and senior, Gaite Brauns, who shot 96.

Hillsboro won the sectional team title by four strokes over Effingham St. Anthony. Nashville finished fourth, Vandalia 8th and Wesclin 9th.