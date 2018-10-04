Lady Comets Host JV Volleyball Tourney

By
WGEL
-

Greenville High School will host a junior varsity volleyball tournament Saturday.

Six teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Greenville, Altamont and Nashville. The Pool B teams are Okawville, Wesclin and Metro East Lutheran.

Matches begin at 9 a.m. in the GHS gymnasium. The Lady Comets play Altamont at 9 and face Nashville in the third match on the west court.

Once pool play is completed, the fifth and third place matches will be held following a 15-minute break. The championship match will follow.

Wes Pourchot is cooking food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the parking lot, south of the cafeteria. The cookout is sponsored by the GHS volleyball and basketball teams.

Proceeds will benefit young cancer patient Taylor Marti.

rex3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR