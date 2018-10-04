Lady Comets Host JV Volleyball Tourney

Greenville High School will host a junior varsity volleyball tournament Saturday.

Six teams have been divided into two pools. Pool A includes Greenville, Altamont and Nashville. The Pool B teams are Okawville, Wesclin and Metro East Lutheran.

Matches begin at 9 a.m. in the GHS gymnasium. The Lady Comets play Altamont at 9 and face Nashville in the third match on the west court.

Once pool play is completed, the fifth and third place matches will be held following a 15-minute break. The championship match will follow.

Wes Pourchot is cooking food from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the parking lot, south of the cafeteria. The cookout is sponsored by the GHS volleyball and basketball teams.

Proceeds will benefit young cancer patient Taylor Marti.