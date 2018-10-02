Lady Comets Notch Win At Wesclin

The Greenville varsity Lady Comets’ volleyball team improved its season record to 16 and 4 with a win Monday night at Wesclin.

The Lady Comets claimed games by scores of 27-25 and 25-9.

Leading the team in kills were Nancy Fritzsche with 9, Ally Cantrill with 6, and Megan Hallemann and Nia Ephron with 5 each.

Ally Haberer posted 14 assists while Katie Hutchinson had 10. Ephron totaled four aces and four blocks. Dig leaders were Rylee Pickett with 14 and Cantrill with 12.

Last Saturday, the Lady Comets took third place in the Carlinville Tournament, winning 3 of 4 matches. Ephron was selected to the all-tournament team. During the tourney, Cantrill recorded her 100th kill of the season.

Also at Wesclin Monday night, the GHS junior varsity team won in two games and the freshman Lady Comets were winners in three games.