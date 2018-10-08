Lady Comets Tennis 1st In Conference

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team is champion of the South Central Conference.

Saturday, GHS finished first in the conference tournament held at Roxana.

The Lady Comets totaled six points, edging Hillsboro and Roxana with five points apiece.

Wins by every Greenville player in the opening elimination round gave the Lady Comets four of their points.

Heidi Summers then placed third in singles, and Sarah Brannon and Aly Ahern placed second in doubles to give GHS enough points for the championship.

Summers and Olivia Wylde won their first singles matches in the tourney, then met each other for third place with Summers prevailing.

In doubles action, Brannon and Ahern beat Vandalia and Roxana to reach the double’s title match. They met the number one-seeded Roxana duo, which won the first set and led 3 to 0 when rain and lightning arrived, ending the match.

Lady Comets’ Coach Vaughn Robart said GHS conceded the match.

The other doubles team, Danielle Brand and Jackie Forys, had to rally in their opening match to pull out a victory over a Hillsboro pair.

Brannon and Ahern earned all-conference honors by finishing second in doubles.