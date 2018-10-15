Lady Comets Tennis Weekend Roundup

The Greenville Lady Comets tennis team sectional in Centralia was rained out Friday. They played Saturday and the Lady Comets scored a respectable 8 team points as Aly Ahern won her first match against Vandalia but lost to Olney. Sarah Brannon had a first round bye but lost to Highland in the second round. In doubles, Olivia Wylde and Heidi Summers beat Vandalia but lost to Olney. Danielle Brand and Jackie Forys got a first round bye, beat Hillsboro in the second round, and lost in round three to Centralia.