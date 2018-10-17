Lady Comets Volleyball Notch 22nd Win On Senior Night

It was Senior Night for the volleyball Lady Comets Tuesday.

The GHS varsity girls recorded their 22nd win of the season, beating Gillespie in two games.

Statistics included 8 kills for Ally Cantrill, 5 kills for Nancy Fritzsche, 10 assists for Katie Hutchinson, 9 digs and 3 aces for Rylee Pickett, 3 aces for Allie Haberer and 2 aces for Madison Gerdes.

Seniors honored before the match were Ally Cantrill, Madelyn Daiber, Nia Ephron, Nancy Fritzsche, Allie Haberer, Madison Gerdes and Katie Hutchinson.

Head Coach Amanda O’Regan said she has an excellent group of seniors who provide leadership.

The coach is excited about the regional tournament at Hillsboro next week.

The Lady Comets end their regular season Thursday, Oct. 18 at Vandalia.