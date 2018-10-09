Lady Comets Volleyball Notch Another Win

The varsity volleyball Lady Comets improved their record to 19 and 4 win a home win over Wood River Monday night.

The GHS squad eased past the Oilers in two games, 25-10 and 25-7.

Kill leaders were Nia Ephron with 7 and Megan Hallemann and Nancy Fritzsche with 4 apiece. Allie Haberer posted 10 assists and Katie Hutchinson had 9.

Ally Cantrill recorded 9 digs, while Haberer and Rylee Pickett finished with 6 each.

The junior varsity and freshman Lady Comet teams also defeated Wood River in two games.