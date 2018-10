Lady Comets Volleyball Results Vs. Vandalia

The Lady Comets volleyball team took on Vandalia Thursday night.

The freshman lost, 21-8, 21-16.

JV lost, 25-19, 25-20.

Varsity won, 25-21, 25-22.

Katie Hutchinson had 14 serves and 3 aces. Nia Ephron had 7 serves and 1 ace.

Rylee Pickett passed a 2.8 average serve receive.

Ally Cantrill had 11 digs, Rylee Pickett had 9 digs, and Allie Haberer had 8 digs.

Megan Hallemann had 3 blocks and Katie Hutchinson had 2 blocks.

Ally Cantrill had 8 kills, Nancy Fritzsche had 6 kills, and Megan Hallemann had 6 kills (66% kill).

Allie Haberer had 11 assists and Katie Hutchinson had 11 assists.

The varsity Lady Comets are now 23-8.